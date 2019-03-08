



An NFL player accused of punching an NYPD sergeant earlier this year in Queens is expected to face a judge Friday.

In January, police said Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates refused to pay his $32 cab fare when he was dropped off at a Hampton Inn hotel in East Elmhurst.

Officers were called and took him into custody.

Police said Bates refused to be fingerprinted and punched a sergeant in the face. Officers used a Taser on him and brought him to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.

The injured sergeant was treated for a slight concussion and needed three stitches.

Bates was charged with second-degree assault, obstructing governmental administration, theft of services and resisting arrest. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in jail.

The 25-year-old was drafted in 2016 by the Indianapolis Colts but has bounced from practice squad to practice squad over the last three years. He spent time with both the New York Giants and New England Patriots in 2017 before playing nine games for the Lions in 2018.

The NFL says player arrests are at an all-time low and involve less than one percent of players. There were 37 incidents involving 35 players which resulted in arrests in 2018, nearly half the total from 2014, according to the league.