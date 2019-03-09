



— Police have made an arrest in connection a brutal attack on a group of homeless men in February.

The NYPD has been searching for five men after releasing surveillance video of the unprovoked attack in Borough Park back on Feb 23.

On Saturday, authorities announced the arrest of Jesus Guadalupe of Brooklyn and charged him with multiple counts of gang assault, harassment, robbery, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Police say the suspects kicked, punched, and threw objects at the homeless men as they demanded money. The attackers reportedly only made off with $5. One of the victims suffered severe head trauma during the attack.

Investigators are still looking for the other four suspects in the case.

