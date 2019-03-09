NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A plane forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Airport shut down the busy facility Saturday morning.

According to the FAA, an Air Transat flight headed from Montreal to Florida was forced to divert to New Jersey after a fire reportedly broke out in the plane’s cargo area around 8:30 a.m.

Emergency at Newark Airport. Nothing arriving or going pic.twitter.com/YZBsg7QplN — R.J.C (@RJCRampAgent) March 9, 2019

Fire crews quickly responded at Newark and the passengers were evacuated from the flight using emergency slides.

#EWR, Due to an airport emergency, all runways are currently closed. Please contact your airline for flight status update. [69] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) March 9, 2019

Newark Airport officials closed all runways during the emergency, but reopened the airport just before 10 a.m.

#EWR Flights have resumed. Please contact your airline for flight status update. [70] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) March 9, 2019

Delays resulting from the shutdown are reportedly over 90 minutes for arriving flights. Departing planes are seeing delays of more than an hour.