NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A plane forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Airport shut down the busy facility Saturday morning.
According to the FAA, an Air Transat flight headed from Montreal to Florida was forced to divert to New Jersey after a fire reportedly broke out in the plane’s cargo area around 8:30 a.m.
Fire crews quickly responded at Newark and the passengers were evacuated from the flight using emergency slides.
Newark Airport officials closed all runways during the emergency, but reopened the airport just before 10 a.m.
Delays resulting from the shutdown are reportedly over 90 minutes for arriving flights. Departing planes are seeing delays of more than an hour.