



— Police on Saturday released surveillance video of a woman they say is behind a series of pepper spray attacks in upper Manhattan which are being eyed as possible hate crimes.

Investigators say the woman, who is black, sprayed multiple people, all of whom are white, in several unprovoked attacks near subway stations in Harlem and the Upper West Side

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect clad in a baby blue coat and grey sweatpants. She’s believed to have targeted seven people, including one woman who was seen wiping her face.

Police say the first incident happened on the downtown platform of the 2 and 3 trains at the 125th Street and Lenox Avenue station. The woman then sprayed five people while walking westbound on 125th Street towards St. Nicholas Avenue, according to police.

She sprayed a final victim, a 30-year-old woman, while waiting on the subway platform at the 96th Street and Broadway station.

“It lights up your whole face on fire,” Joshua Smith, who was sprayed on his way home from a doctors appointment, said. “Your sinuses, your throat feels like it’s closing up. It’s rough.”

The spree lasted an hour, according to police. Paramedics took two of the victims to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Earlier this week, the NYPD said overall, crime in the city is down, but in the transit system, it’s up – a 5.6 percent increase this February compared to the same time last year. So far this year, there’s been an average of six crimes a day across the entire transit system.

Police are looking for an approximately 30-year-old, 5’6″ tall and 200 pound black woman with a dark complexion.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.