NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Juggling your finances can be tricky, especially for millennials.

Millennial women are believed to have certain obstacles in their path when it comes to smart money management as well.

Natalie Elisha Gold, author of “The Millennial’s Guide to the Universe: How to Live the New International Dream,” sat down with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Janelle Burrell to share some financial tips for young adults.

Some of Gold’s money tips include: