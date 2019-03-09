NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of passengers on a flight bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport were injured during a severe bout of turbulence Saturday evening, officials tell CBS2.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says Turkish Air flight 1 was travelling from Istanbul to New York when it encountered intense turbulence mid-flight.

#FDNY confirms total patients treated at JFK Airport following a turbulent flight have been downgraded to 29 non-life-threatening injuries. FDNY continues to operate on scene. — FDNY (@FDNY) March 10, 2019

After the aircraft landed shortly after 5:30 p.m., the FDNY says 29 passengers, including three children, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Several of the passengers were taken to area hospitals as the rest were evaluated for bumps and bruises on-scene.

The airline didn’t immediately respond to request for comment. The incident remains under investigation.