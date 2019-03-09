



Police have shot an armed suspect in Queens after they say the gunman opened fire outside a hookah lounge.

Authorities say a 38-year-old man got into an argument with a bouncer outside the RRR bar and lounge on Liberty Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s when the suspect reportedly shot the bouncer in the left foot.

Plain-clothes officers in the area responded to the 911 call and found the two men still fighting over control of the gun.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison says when the gunman refused to put down his weapon four officers fired three shots, striking the suspect in the torso and arm.

“One of our customers went the check on his girlfriend and next thing you know he’s banging on the door to get back in. He told me there was a shooting. Everybody hit the floor. Next thing you know the window is cracked. I don’t know. I don’t know what happened,” a woman working at the Ozone Park bar told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Both the bouncer and the wounded gunman were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers recovered the gunman’s 9-millimeter handgun at the scene.

Police said Saturday morning they believe the bouncer may have saved several lives by stopping the suspect from shooting other people who were leaving the club when he opened fire.

Deputy Inspector Brian Bohannan added that police were recently called to the RRR bar after a man was struck with a bottle. Investigators don’t believe the shooting is related.

Police have been cracking down on troublesome nightlife spots across the five boroughs that are known for high numbers of complaints or violent incidents.

According to the NYPD, the Ozone Park establishment has mostly been cited for just noise issues in the past.