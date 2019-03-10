CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s a soggy start to the day with bouts of rain moving across the area. North & west of NYC there is more in the way of sleet & snow, so some slick surfaces are likely. Cold temps this morning will give way to milder temps this afternoon under clearing skies – expect a high near 50 in NYC.

Tomorrow will kick off a dry stretch of weather, and it’ll be a few degrees warmer as well. Expect temps in the low 50s around town with sunny skies. A weak cold front moves through Tuesday so it’ll only be in the mid 40s Tuesday & Wednesday, but it will be dry.

The next risk of precipitation appears to be Thursday afternoon, but it will be all rain with temps in the mid 50s.

