



Imagine being just 32-years-old and being told you have Stage-2 breast cancer.

That’s what happened to a brave young woman who sat down with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

Christina Wilson didn’t let the diagnosis destroy her; she chose to become a source of inspiration instead. Wilson discussed her book, “Chest Confessions” which shares her journey and talks about everything from detection to dating.

