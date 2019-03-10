CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Imagine being just 32-years-old and being told you have Stage-2 breast cancer.

That’s what happened to a brave young woman who sat down with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

Cancer survivor and author Christina Wilson (Credit: CBS2)

Christina Wilson didn’t let the diagnosis destroy her; she chose to become a source of inspiration instead. Wilson discussed her book, “Chest Confessions” which shares her journey and talks about everything from detection to dating.

For more information about the author and her book, click here.

