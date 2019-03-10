



— The Jets vowed to fix their offensive line this offseason. Three days before the start of free agency, they’re off to a good start.

According to an ESPN report, the Jets have reached an agreement on a trade with the Oakland Raiders for veteran guard Kelechi Osemele. New York will reportedly send a fifth-round pick to Oakland and also receive a sixth-round selection. The deal won’t become official until the new league year starts on Wednesday.

The Jets were expected to address center and left guard in free agency, so the trade solves one of their problems. Osemele, 29, who was an All-Pro in 2016 and 2017, has two years remaining on the five-year, $60 million deal he signed with Oakland as a free agent. The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder will make $10.2 million and $11.7 million in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

New York, which has an estimated $100 million in salary cap space, reportedly has centers Matt Paradis and Mitch Morse high on its wish list in free agency.

A second-round pick in the 2012 draft by Baltimore, Osemele won a Super Bowl with the Ravens as a rookie. He will join a Jets line that already includes right tackle Brandon Shell, right guard Brian Winters and left tackle Kelvin Beachum.

The Jets are beefing up their line in the hope of providing the best protection for second-year quarterback Sam Darnold and to convince top skill position free agents to sign on the dotted line. New York is reportedly interested in running back Le’Veon Bell and, to a lesser extent, Tevin Coleman.