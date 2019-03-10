BRONXVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — There was a large police presence at a hospital in suburban New York City on Sunday night.

The Westchester County Police told CBS2 officers were searching New York-Presbyterian/Lawrence Hospital for a possible shooter. However, no shots have been fired and there were no injuries reported.

A person who answered the phone in the admissions office at the hospital in the town of Bronxville at about 9:30 p.m. confirmed the hospital was on lockdown. The person would not give her name. She said she hadn’t heard or seen anything and was just waiting.

Video outside the hospital shows numerous emergency vehicles with their lights flashing. The Journal News reported that heavily armed SWAT teams were patrolling the area.

Local residents described what they heard and saw to CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

“I heard all the commotion, all the sirens and I came out of my apartment just to see what was going on and this is what laid out,” Matthew DiCicco said.

“It’s a very scary situation and it hits home for us ’cause being nurses, your first logic is to take care of people and patients and when they’re in their most vulnerable time of need which is when they’re sick and this hinders patient’s care,” Antonette Toscano added.

We are continuing to gather details about tonight’s developments and will provide an update when we can. Please do not come to the hospital tonight unless it is an emergency. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for our staff, patients and law enforcement. — NYP/Lawrence (@NYPLawrence) March 11, 2019

