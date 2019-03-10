NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A manhole fire has sent plumes of smoke into a Queens neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

FDNY sources tell CBS2 that the fire erupted on 205th Street and 116th Avenue in St. Albans around 1 p.m.

Emergency crew were called to the scene to block off the area. Con Edison has also been called in to inspect the damage and repair any possible effects to local power.

and half hour ago in st albans queens near 116th avenue and 205 street manhole explosion up the block in my neighborhood #CBSNewYork @CBSNewYork @JessicaMooreTV @LisaRoznerTV @reenaroy @dana_riccardi pic.twitter.com/sw1RXXGaX9 — Ralph All-Star Jr👨💪🆒🆒 (@GregoireRalph) March 10, 2019

Witnesses shared video of the fire on social media. A Queens resident named Ralph spoke with CBS2 and said power in the neighborhood was still on at the time of the disruption however, more emergency workers were arriving to deal with the fire.

Con Edison’s service map reports that two customers in the area have lost service due to the ongoing manhole problem.