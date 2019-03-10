



Police on Long Island have arrested the driver they say struck a police officer with his car and then fled the scene.

Suffolk County police say 17-year-old Jaheem Funderburke was taken into custody on Saturday, following an accident with another vehicle in Medford.

The teen and two passengers reportedly ran from the scene after striking a 42-year-old woman’s car at the intersection of Gordon and Granny Roads around 7 p.m.

Local police tracked down Funderburke and 18-year-olds Kalithe Bell and Kenya Uceda after a short chase into some nearby woods.

Investigators then connected the 17-year-old driver to Friday’s hit-and-run in front of a home on Peterson Street in Brentwood just after 11 p.m.

Funderburke is allegedly the same driver who took off and hit the officer, who had been called to the house for a report of a suspicious vehicle outside. Police chased after the car, but they did not catch the suspect that night.

Authorities say the officer was taken to Southside Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Funderburke has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment for Friday’s incident that injured to officer. The teen is also facing charges for leaving the scene of an accident, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of marijuana in Saturday’s crash.