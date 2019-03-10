CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s women’s history month and the world famous Apollo Theater is hosting the annual “Women of the World Festival.”

The event celebrates women of all backgrounds and brings everyone together for workshops, performances, and other fun activities.

Isisara Bey, WOW’s curator, sat down with CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez to talk about this year’s event.

The Women of the World festival runs from March 12 to March 17 in Harlem. For more information, click here.

