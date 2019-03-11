



Two men charged with murder in the death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen pleaded not guilty Monday.

The 42-year-old was shot and killed in what the department called a tragic case of friendly fire while responding to a robbery last month at a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill, Queens.

MORE: ‘New York City Is Heartbroken’: Fallen NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen Mourned At Funeral

Police said the suspect, 27-year-old Christopher Ransom, pointed a fake gun at Simonsen and other responding officers, sparking a shootout.

The 19-year veteran was fatally struck in the chest. His partner was also wounded.

MORE: NYPD, Feds Working Together In Attempt To Stop Rash Of Cellphone Store Robberies

Ransom, who had more than 20 prior arrests, was charged with murder, aggravated manslaughter, assault, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police later said 25-year-old Jagger Freeman acted as a lookout for Ransom. He was also charged with murder, assault, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Both men pleaded not guilty Monday.