



– Eleven students have been treated after being exposed to pepper spray , authorities said.

It happened at Uncommon Schools Kings Collegiate Charter School in Brooklyn at 1:43 p.m.

According to police, a 13-year-old student had a metal can of pepper spray around her neck that her mother had given her.

The child put her head on the desk and accidentally leaned on the canister, spraying a mist of pepper spray.

Eleven children including the 13-year-old girl were taken to Brookdale Hospital.

The 13-year-old faces reckless endangerment charges as a juvenile.

“EMS immediately responded to an incident at this school in which several students are being treated for minor injuries. We will provide appropriate support to the school, and are closely monitoring the students affected,” the Department of Education said in a statement.