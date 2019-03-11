PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two people are dead and two are injured following an early-morning fire on Long Island.

Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Sinn Street near Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.

A police officer injured his back while helping a 47-year-old man in the basement to safety. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene of a deadly fire at a home on Sinn St. in Patchogue, Long Island. It happened around 1:30 a.m., police and fire officials have been out here since. Live updates on @CBSNewYork this morning. pic.twitter.com/tNEhz4yCT7 — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) March 11, 2019

Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters discovered two women dead inside the home. Their names and ages have not yet been released.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation but it does not appear to be suspicious.

