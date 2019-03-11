



With the NFL negotiating window open and nearly $100 million in cap space, the New York Jets have reportedly hit the ground running in free agency.

According to multiple reports, New York has agreed to a deal with wide receiver Jamison Crowder. The 25-year-old will reportedly sign a three-year, $28.5 million contract when the new league year officially starts on Wednesday.

$17 million of the contract is guaranteed, according to reports.

Jets are giving WR Jamison Crowder a 3-year, $28.5 million deal that includes $17 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

Crowder has spent his first four seasons with the Washington Redskins. He played in all 16 games from 2015 to 2017, but was limited to just nine games last year – catching 29 passes for 388 yards.

BELL OF THE BALL?

After reportedly locking in a key piece of their new front line – trading for Kelechi Osemele – the Jets may be inching closer to landing one of the premier running backs in the NFL.

League sources have told local reporters that New York is believed to be the front runner to land Pro Bowler Le’Veon Bell.

I've heard from multiple NFL sources who tell me they believe the Jets are still the favorites to land Le'Veon Bell. The Bears, 49ers, Eagles and Raiders are other teams I've heard mentioned in connection with the Bell sweepstakes. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 11, 2019

The 27-year-old sat out the 2018 season due to a tumultuous contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before then, Bell had been one of the league’s most feared backfield talents – rushing for over 1,200 yards and tallying another 600 yards receiving in both 2016 and 2017.

CENTER OF ATTENTION

The Jets are also reportedly ready to spend big on free agent center Matt Paradis.

The 29-year-old is considered one of the top free agents after spending the last five seasons in Denver. Along with Osemele, New York is eyeing a massive upgrade to their offensive line in front of Sam Darnold and the running back corps.

Jets expressed interest in the top two centers on the market: Matt Paradis and Mitch Morse. … With Morse off the market, it'd be a disappointment if the Jets didn't land Paradis. That's the player they must get now. https://t.co/PiKX7BQafc — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) March 11, 2019

NFL teams will be able to officially start signing players at 4 p.m. Eastern time on March 13.