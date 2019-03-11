CBSN New YorkWatch Now
It’s a prettier picture out there this afternoon — nothing but sunshine and blue skies! And with temperatures running about 10° warmer than yesterday, it will feel better, too. Highs in and around the city will be in the low 50s, which is a little above normal.

We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with even colder temperatures. And with a breeze still in place, it will only feel like the 20s by dawn.

Tomorrow’s another good looking day, though we’ll have to take the temperatures down a notch. Highs tomorrow will be a little shy of normal in the mid 40s.

Wednesday looks like a winner, too, with highs in the upper 40s or so.

