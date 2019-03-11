



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning, folks! After a dreary Sunday we’re gonna have a beautiful day…bright skies, light breezes, and milder temps reaching the upper 40s & low 50s! Today also marks the first of a nice three-day dry spell, which should feature a good amount of sunshine.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be cooler with temps in the mid 40s, but temps will be right around where they should be in the mid & upper 40s.

It looks like our next chance of rain will be late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, with milder temps in the low/mid 50s. Friday looks like a real taste of spring with showers likely and temps possibly reaching the low 60s…stay tuned!N