The NYPD swooped in to help a hawk over the weekend.

The bird’s wing had been caught in a piece of metal.

When this hawk’s wing got caught in a piece of metal, our @NYPDSpecialOps Emergency Service Unit cops came to the rescue! They safely removed the hawk and transported him to the @BronxZoo with a leg injury. The bird is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery! pic.twitter.com/1ne4Tffyvx — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 10, 2019

Officers were able to remove it and took the hawk to the Bronx Zoo with a leg injury.

Police said the bird is doing well and expected to make a full recovery.