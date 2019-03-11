



Women’s History Month is now in full swing, celebrating the role of women in American history.

Here in New York, the Women of the World festival kicks off Tuesday at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

“We have several days, starting tomorrow, celebrating the accomplishments, talking about the challenges of women, and also promoting gender equality and empowerment,” festival curator Isisara Bey told CBSN New York’s Alex Denis.

Some of the participants include poet Nikki Giovanni, educator Johnnetta B. Cole, journalist April Ryan, activist Angela Davis, author Susie Orman and singer Alice Smith.

“One of the things we want to accomplish with this is to show the wide range of our experiences as women,” said Bey. “So while there are many things that will intrigue us and cause us to do some really deep thinking, we’ll also have fun.”

Asked why the Apollo Theater, Bey called it the “cultural capital” of “not just New York, but of the world, of black culture.”

“Whenever I walk in that building, the feeling I get from all the people who performed there and lived there during their performances and worked there – it’s just a wonderful feeling to be part of that legacy,” she said.

The festival runs through Sunday, March 17. Some of the events are free of charge, while others cost up to $30. For more information, click here.