GLEN COVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A massive fire ripped through a commercial building overnight in Glen Cove on Long Island.

Crews from several nearby towns helped battle the blaze – some from the ground and some from the water.

Flames broke out around 10 p.m. Monday at Cove Plumbing Supply on Morris Avenue near Shore Road.

Firefighters used boats from a nearby inlet of Hempstead Harbor to pour more water onto the flames, knocking them down about three hours later.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.