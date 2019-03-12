



The first residential tower, which is already 60 percent sold, boasts amenities catering to residents’ every need – if you can afford it.

For those who can, what will it be like to actually live there? CBS2’s Kristine Johnson took an early, inside look at 15 Hudson Yards.

“I feel like I’m in a luxury hotel,” Johnson said.

That’s the goal, says Sherry Tobak, who’s the senior vice president of sales for the much-anticipated first residential tower.

“The reason why people are living here is because of the lifestyle we’re offering,” Tobak said.

The developers call one of the residences a “jewelbox in the sky.” As such, it comes with a fancy price tag to live there.

Mega real estate developer Stephen Ross is the man behind the entire development.

“This is going to be the place where people want to be,” Ross said.

Fifteen Hudson Yards offers 40,000 square feet of amenities, with 360 degree views of the Hudson River, Statue of Liberty, and skyline as far as the eye can see.

Jay Cross, the development’s president, says in addition the buildings will be very tech-forward.

“A resident can do many, many things with a handheld device, in addition to opening their locks, making deliveries, booking reservations. The app becomes a combination of your door key and your wallet.

Every residence in 15 Hudson Yards – which stands 88 floors – is designed to maximize views.

“This is a three bedroom, three bath apartment… the ceilings are just under ten feet high,” Tobak said.

“What are the options here in the kitchens?” Johnson asked.

“I like to call them trophy kitchens,” Tobak said. “So while you’re here, perhaps cooking, your kids might be doing their homework.”

Tobak pointed out the heated floors in the oversized bathrooms.

“Two people can easily get ready for work in the morning together,” she said.

Whether at work or at play, she says living at Hudson Yards is all about style.

“Where else can you enjoy swimming overlooking the entire city?” Tobak said.

She also pointed out wine cellars that hold 2,500 bottles of wine.

“Who is the customer coming in here?” Johnson asked.

“That question is asked a lot,” Tobak said.

With prices starting at $3.9 million – all the way to $32 million – few can afford to actually live this life.

“About 70 percent of our buyers are local… looking for a second home,” Tobak said.

While it won’t be in the same building, Hudson Yards launched a lottery for affordable units in a neighboring building.

“We are offering everything, a full lifestyle from medical attention to cultural events to everything that is going to be available at the shops,” Tobak said.

The building has yet another feature for residents: Skytop, the highest outdoor residential roof deck in the city, at more than 900 feet in the air.

There’s another offer being made at Hudson Yards: Tickets to climb the “Vessel,” a staircase made up of 154 interconnected flights of stairs that go 150 feet in the air.

It has 2,500 steps and 80 landings. It will be open between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., weather permitting. Tickets are free, and give you a one hour window to enter. You can get them by clicking here.

Hudson Yards officially opens Friday, March 15.