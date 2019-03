NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was caught on camera kicking a stroller with two kids inside Monday in Brooklyn.

Police said it happened around 1 p.m. on Sterling Street between Brooklyn and New York avenues in Crown Heights.

Surveillance video shows a woman pushing the stroller on the sidewalk when she crosses paths with a man who comes up and kicks it.

Police said he also swore at the mother.

Investigators are working to determine whether or not this was a hate crime.