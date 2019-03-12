UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey issued a warning against people asking for money who apparently don’t need it.

The Union Police Department posted a picture of a woman they say was panhandling on Vauxhall Road.

She claimed to be from Romania, and had a sign that asked for money to help her baby.

Officers say in reality, she was carrying a $500 purse, wearing costly jewelry, and using an iPhone 10.

The woman eventually admitted to being one of several women dropped off on the side of the road to beg for money throughout the state.

Police issued her a ticket and a summons to appear in court.