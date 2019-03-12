



A New Jersey man was among the 157 people killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash Sunday.

Matt Vecere, of Sea Isle City, was on board Flight 302 to Nairobi when it went down shortly after takeoff. He most recently lived in California.

“IQAir is greatly saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague Matt Vecere who was on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302,” the company posted on Twitter. “Matt was a great writer and an avid surfer with a passion for helping others. Our hearts are with Matt’s family and all who lost their lives in this tragedy.”

U.S. aviation experts have arrived in Ethiopia to join the investigation. On Monday, authorities recovered two black boxes.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, of Connecticut, is among the lawmakers calling for all Boeing 737 Max 8s to be grounded until the Federal Aviation Administration can assure they’re safe.

In October, another Max 8 crashed off the coast of Indonesia, killing 189 people.

The FAA has declined to ground the planes until it finds reason to believe it’s a systemic issue.