



— The Jets are winning free agency.

Just hours after reaching an agreement with linebacker Anthony Barr on an undisclosed long-term contract, general manager Mike Maccagnan pulled off a coup in the early hours of Tuesday morning, coming to terms with linebacker C.J. Mosley on a five-year, $85 million contract, that includes $51 million guaranteed, various news outlets reported.

Barr and Mosley were considered two of the top three linebackers available in free agency.

And the actual signing period hasn’t even started yet. All contract agreements won’t become official until the new NFL year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Barr and Mosley are both 26-year-old four-time Pro Bowlers. Barr played off the ball during his run with the Minnesota Vikings, but will likely be asked to do multiple things by new Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, including lining up as an edge rusher, a facet of the game he thrived at during his standout career at UCLA. Mosley, who spent his first five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, is considered one of the most well-rounded linebackers in the NFL and will be expected to be a monster against the run.

And let’s not forget Williamson, who signed a three-year deal with the Jets last offseason. Along with safety Jamal Adams, Williamson was one of New York’s defensive leaders in 2018, finishing with 120 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks and an interception.

The Jets are next expected to address their offense, with the plan being to put as much talent as possible around second-year quarterback Sam Darnold.

The first step is revamping an offensive line that has been spotty over the last few seasons. Maccagnan started the process by acquiring two-time Pro Bowl guard Kelechi Osemele from the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. The next move could be locking up center Matt Paradis, who heading into the offseason was considered the best player available at his position on the open market.

As for skill position help, the Jets reached an agreement on a three-year, $28.5 million contract with veteran slot receiver Jamison Crowder on Monday, adding him to a pass-catching stable that includes Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson and second-year tight end Chris Herndon.

What remains to be seen is if Maccagnan can land the biggest fish of all, running back Le’Veon Bell, who was the best offensive player available when the legal-tampering window opened on Monday.