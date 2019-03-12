CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Our skies will look similar to yesterday with plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds here and there. But with a colder air mass in place and a lingering breeze, those temperatures in the 40s will feel more like the 30s.

The winds will finally diminish tonight with clear skies overhead. It will be another cold one, too, with temps falling into the low 30s.

Wednesday looks decent, as well, though we’ll see a few more clouds spill into the area through the afternoon. As for highs, they’ll be close to normal in the upper 40s.

Into Thursday, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the 50s.

