CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The New York Institute of Technology is selling most of its college campus in Central Islip.

The area near the federal court complex and Long Island Ducks baseball stadium has been called an eyesore by many residents, with the buildings left boarded up and empty for a decade and a half.

For nearly 100 years it was a state hospital before being taken over by NYIT. Now, its 100 acres are being sold.

So what will happen to the land? Some residents have a few ideas.

“I would like to see a community center, like an indoor-outdoor kind of facility that actually benefits our children,” Central Islip homeowner Roc Romain said.

Romain and his wife, Leigh-Ann, are little league coaches at the town park across from the abandoned buildings. They and their neighbors are anxious about the future.

“These buildings, they are an eyesore,” Leigh-Ann said. “They are also a golden opportunity to make something better for Central Islip.”

Eric Alexander from Vision Long Island says the building used to house a psychiatric facility.

“There’s been some redevelopment at the site, there has been housing and some commercial space, some retail space also,” he said. “Now these remaining acres can be housing, some public space, maybe some job development, but coordinated with the local community and with the town.”

So far, the Town of Islip hasn’t received any applications from developers. The land is partially zoned for education, so any other use would have to be approved by town officials.