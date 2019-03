EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The New York Giants have just sent shock waves through the NFL, reportedly agreeing to trade Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

BREAKING: The #Browns have traded for #Giants WR Odell Beckham, sources say. The deal is done. I am not joking. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019

According to multiple reports Tuesday night, the Giants will receive Cleveland’s first-round pick in this year’s draft (17th overall), a third-round pick, and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Here are the trade terms: Giants recieve a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns' second third-round pick this year and S Jabril Peppers, source tells ESPN. Browns get Odell Beckham Jr. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

