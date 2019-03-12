CBSN New YorkWatch Now
BRONXVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man holding an umbrella on his shoulder is what set off fears of a gunman at New York-Presbyterian/Lawrence Hospital on Sunday, sources tell CBS2.

The facility was locked down and searched by SWAT teams after two witnesses told police they saw a man with a rifle or shotgun.

It took police several hours to clear the scene and deem it safe.

Sources say investigators spoke with the man who was holding the umbrella, and said the entire incident was a misunderstanding.

The witnesses acted in good faith, and were genuinely concerned there was a legitimate threat according to police.

