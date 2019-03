YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters were on the scene of a four-alarm fire that ripped through an apartment building in Yonkers Tuesday night.

Officials say the fast-moving blaze broke out around 6:15 p.m. in the six-story complex.

The fire started on the upper level of 15 Parkview Ave. before tearing through much of the building.

No injuries were immediately reported as crews worked to contain the intense flames.