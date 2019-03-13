



– Call it the goat-wanus.

Authorities were alerted Wednesday morning to a baby goat running around in the right lane of the Gowanus Expressway.

Loose lamb on the Gowanus. Not trying to be Easter Dinner. @siadvance traffic alert pic.twitter.com/myBzyeZuNs — JJH (@jamesh173) March 13, 2019

They got the call at 9:18 a.m. The caller told 911 operators the goat was about a half mile from 38th Street on the expressway.

Highway patrol officers managed to wrangle the goat and brought it to the 38th Street ramp.

Authorities believe the goat escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse, possibly on 3rd Avenue.

No one has come forward to claim the goat as yet.