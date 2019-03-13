



– A baby sheep was on the lam Wednesday morning.

Authorities were alerted to a baby sheep running around in the right lane of the Gowanus Expressway.

Loose lamb on the Gowanus. Not trying to be Easter Dinner. @siadvance traffic alert pic.twitter.com/myBzyeZuNs — JJH (@jamesh173) March 13, 2019

They got the call at 9:18 a.m. The caller told 911 operators the goat was about a half mile from 38th Street on the expressway.

Highway patrol officers managed to wrangle the sheep and brought it to the 38th Street ramp.

Authorities believe it escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse, possibly on 3rd Avenue.

Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue is going to care for the sheep.