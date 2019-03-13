ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow minors to play bingo with adult supervision.

State Sen. Timothy Kennedy sponsored the bill and said it will ensure that kids can take part in “the decades-old tradition of playing bingo.”

The bill passed the state Senate Monday and now heads to the state Assembly for consideration.

A similar bill was introduced in the state Assembly, but it has not moved out of committee.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)