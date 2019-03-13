CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Aggressive Drivers, Driving, Local TV, road rage


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you think aggressive drivers are bad in our area, think again.

New York City ranks 23rd on GasBuddy’s list of cities with the most aggressive drivers in the country.

The fuel-savings app looked at the 30 most populated metropolitan areas in the U.S. and took into account the “frequency of an aggressive event while driving, whether it be speeding, hard braking or accelerating.”

Los Angeles came in first place, followed by Philadelphia and Sacramento.

Top 10 Cities With Most Aggressive Drivers:

Los Angeles
Philadelphia
Sacramento, Calif.
Atlanta
San Francisco
San Diego
Orlando, Fla.
Detroit
Austin, Texas
Las Vegas

The study also found the most aggressive day of the week is Friday and least aggressive is Wednesday.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s