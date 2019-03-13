



If you think aggressive drivers are bad in our area, think again.

New York City ranks 23rd on GasBuddy’s list of cities with the most aggressive drivers in the country.

The fuel-savings app looked at the 30 most populated metropolitan areas in the U.S. and took into account the “frequency of an aggressive event while driving, whether it be speeding, hard braking or accelerating.”

Los Angeles came in first place, followed by Philadelphia and Sacramento.

Top 10 Cities With Most Aggressive Drivers:

Los Angeles

Philadelphia

Sacramento, Calif.

Atlanta

San Francisco

San Diego

Orlando, Fla.

Detroit

Austin, Texas

Las Vegas

The study also found the most aggressive day of the week is Friday and least aggressive is Wednesday.

