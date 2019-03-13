LYNDHURST, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman in New Jersey was stuck home alone when she went into labor.

By the time police broke down her door, they realized she had already given birth all on her own.

From her hospital bed, 31-year-old Delia Sumner described what she calls the most bizarre yet incredible day of her life.

“With the Lord’s help I remained calm through the entire thing,” she said.

It happened early Tuesday morning at her family’s apartment complex in Lyndhurst. Delia says she went into labor after her husband, Michael, had already left for work.

She called Michael, and then Michael called 911. Officers from the Lyndhurst Police Department came rushing to the scene, but little Malachi just couldn’t wait.

“You heard the cry and then you feel that little thing just moving against your leg,” Delia recalled.

Officers could hear Malachi’s screams from outside the apartment door, which was locked when they arrived. Delia, tired and in pain, was unable to get to the door to let them in.

The cops broke the door down and rushed in to help. Inside, they found Delia kneeling up against her bed with her newborn baby on his back on the floor. They immediately cut the umbilical cord and got on the phone to give Michael the great news.

As luck would have it, Michael was stuck on nearby Route 3 after his car ran out of gas.

“I tried to started it, the car wouldn’t start,” he said.

Michael says he did what anyone in his position would do — he ran the remaining 1.9 miles down the highway towards home.

“Everything was just moving so slow,” he said.

Fortunately, a good Samaritan picked him up and took him home to his wife and newborn son.

On Wednesday, mom, dad, and baby are all fine, albeit a little frazzled. The boy’s name, Malachi, means “my angel, my messenger.”

Their angel, their messenger is the couple’s third child.