CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau became the first player in more than five years to record six points in a game, and the Calgary Flames scored six times in the third period to scorch the New Jersey Devils 9-4 on Tuesday night.

Gaudreau had a hat trick, including the go-ahead goal on a penalty shot in the third period, and added three assists for the Flames, who became the only team to score nine goals in a game twice this season.

Gaudreau’s six-point game is the first in the NHL since Dallas’ Jamie Benn on Nov. 14, 2013, at Calgary. He’s the first Flames player to accomplish the feat since Al MacInnis on March 20, 1994.

Derek Ryan scored 41 seconds into the third to tie it 4-4, and then Gaudreau was hooked from behind on a breakaway by Damon Severson, resulting in a penalty shot.

Gaudreau made no mistake, slowly winding his way in before ripping a shot past Mackenzie Blackwood.

Gaudreau capped off his big night at 12:01, converting a setup from Sean Monahan, and sending hundreds of hats pouring onto the ice.

Ryan finished with two goals. Sam Bennett, Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk and Monahan also scored for Calgary. Lindholm and Monahan both finished with four-point nights.

