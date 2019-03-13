CBSN New YorkWatch Now
ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man is under arrest after police say he purposely hit and seriously injured a woman with his SUV in New Jersey on Saturday.

Video obtained by CBS2 shows an SUV driving erratically across a sidewalk, trying to drive away from people who appear to come to the woman’s aid.

Police say 32-year-old Robenson Louis, of Orange, was drunk behind the wheel and struck the woman after an argument with someone else.

Louis is charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

