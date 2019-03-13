LAWRENCE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Four men are under arrest on Long Island after they allegedly preyed on bank customers in Nassau County.

Sergio Castaneda-Ronderos, 20, Marco Alberto Guerra, 33, Oscar Corriente, 31, and Diego Garzan Salamanca, 33, were charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief and conspiracy.

Police said the suspects, who all live in Queens, watched customers withdraw money from their local banks, then broke into their vehicles and stole their cash.

The most recent incident was reported Tuesday at TD Bank on Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence, police said. The men were suspected in a similar incident on Jan. 11 at Chase Bank on Jericho Turnpike in Garden City Park.