



— A proposal that will allow municipalities with more than 100,000 residents to opt out of selling recreational marijuana if it’s legalized in New York State is creating a lot of buzz in Nassau County.

On Wednesday, County Executive Laura Curran detailed her vision for the future.

“Opting out means that it would not be legal to sell it in Nassau County,” she told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

MORE: North Hempstead Votes To Ban Sale Of Recreational Marijuana Amid Cuomo’s Call For Legalization

Reaction among residents was mixed over Curran’s pot proposal delivered during her state of the county address on Tuesday. Medical and law enforcement officials said when you take into account health and social costs, the net revenue from legal marijuana sales drop significantly.

“Marijuana got the headlines in Laura Curran’s speech, but her focus on the big pictures of fixing the assessment system and developing the hub are where the real money, the real buzz is,” Hofstra University political analyst Lawrence Levy said. “That will help guarantee the long-term sustainability of Nassau County.”

The $1.5 billion hub plan to redevelop 72 acres around Nassau Coliseum is the centerpiece of Curran’s efforts. Her vision is to transform the land with housing, restaurants, retail, and high wage jobs.

“We have a plan now to turn the hub into a vibrant work-live-play destination,” she said on Wednesday.

Curran touted her controversial countywide reassessment of more than 40,000 properties.

“We’ve had a situation where half the taxpayers were subsidizing the other half, half underpaying, half overpaying,” Curran said. “We are now on the road to fairness, equity, and accuracy.”

But what about the criticism the plan has faced?

“We are cranking up the machinery of government that had been left stagnant, frozen for eight years,” Curran said, blaming the previous administration and referring the Ed Mangano’s conviction last week.

Curran said she’s personally sad for Mangano’s family, but wants all residents to be proud of their county and government that’s funded by their tax dollars. Additionally, she voiced support for the proposed hockey arena for the Islanders at Belmont Park.