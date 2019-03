By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Today is another cold start. We have temperatures in the 30s around New York City in the 20s north and west.

Good news is the wind has backed off nicely so a windchill is no longer a large factor.

Skies will be sunny all day and temperatures will climb to the upper 40s around the area. We get even warmer come Thursday and Friday, but we might see a thunderstorm Friday morning. Overall it’s a nice week.