



Sunshine will ultimately win out this afternoon, though we’ll see a few more clouds. As for temperatures, they’ll be back to normal in the upper 40s.

We’ve got a mostly cloudy night ahead, and outside of a stray shower north and east, it will stay dry. It won’t be as cold either with temps only falling into the low 40s.

Tomorrow we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a slightly warmer air mass in place. This will allow us to break into the 50s and get our temps above normal.

Friday’s our next unsettled day with showers and isolated storms, but we’ve got some spring-like temps to talk about: 60s!