CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


Sunshine will ultimately win out this afternoon, though we’ll see a few more clouds. As for temperatures, they’ll be back to normal in the upper 40s.

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ve got a mostly cloudy night ahead, and outside of a stray shower north and east, it will stay dry. It won’t be as cold either with temps only falling into the low 40s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a slightly warmer air mass in place. This will allow us to break into the 50s and get our temps above normal.

(Credit: CBS2)

Friday’s our next unsettled day with showers and isolated storms, but we’ve got some spring-like temps to talk about: 60s!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s