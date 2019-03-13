



– Lead service lines are being replaced in Newark to modernize the city’s infrastructure.

It’s part of a $75 million program to remove about 1,500 lead service lines on private property across Newark.

Ground was broken Wednesday morning on the first phase of the project.

Newark says water at the source is fine, the problem is old infrastructure.

Lead service lines were banned in the 1950s, but

“This is the ultimate place where we want to be, actually changing the water infrastructure which is very old in this city,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

Previously, officials handed out free water filters to reduce potential lead in the water.

The move comes after the city received results of a lead and copper study that found the corrosion control in part of the water system is not effective.

Lead in the water has been an ongoing issue in Newark.

Newark’s water system has consistently tested positive for elevated levels of lead in schools, homes and businesses.

The state partnered with Newark to replace individual service lines. Normally the city would not be able to go on to private property to fix the affected service lines. Because this is a health crisis, they will go on private property.

Lead can seep into the water when it dissolves out of lead service lines connecting the water supply to homes. The city’s water mains do not contain lead, and homes particularly at risk for having a possible lead service line and solder joints are ones built before 1986, when lead lines were banned.

The $75 million plan could take eight years.

Newark residents are urged to take the following three steps: