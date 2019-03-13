



— There is new information on what led police to human remains buried in the backyard of a Queens home.

Investigators were back at the scene at 87-72 115th St. off 89th Avenue in Richmond Hill on Wednesday. They began digging there Monday after receiving a tip from a woman who said she remembered as an 11-year-old her stepfather and mother burying a body in the yard in the 1970s.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers discovered the skeletal remains of an unidentified person, who is believed to be an adult.

Sources at the time told CBS2 the remains may be connected to an investigation that dates back upwards of 40 years.

The medical examiner was working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death. Police were looking to talk to the tipster’s parents.

Police said they are treating the situation as a homicide investigation, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

Sanchez also spoke to a neighbor who lives directly behind the house in question, who said he has lived in his house for more than four decades and never noticed anything suspicious, and admitted the alleged incident could have happened before he moved in. However, he did say there has been constant turnover in ownership of the house where the remains were found.