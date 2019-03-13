



– The NYPD wants your help identifying two men caught on surveillance tape robbing a home in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

It happened at around 2 p.m. on Feb. 27 near East 12th Street and Avenue X.

According to police, the men kicked in the front door and stole $8,000 in cash, $12,000 worth of jewelry, three Louis Vuitton bags worth $7,500 and a pair of Samsung cell phones.

The suspects then escaped through the back door.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.