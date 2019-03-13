



The flames broke out shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on the upper level of a six-story building on Parkview Ave near Pondfiled Road. Officials said the fire spread to the cockloft and grew from there.

“It started at this end. As you can see, it swung all around the building and it’s completely engulfed,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said Tuesday night. “You look at the building like that, you know that building has got to be well over 75 years old. There’s lots of place for fire to hide in buildings like that, and when they get started they are very stubborn, they don’t want to stop.”

Firefighters spent the night battling the blaze and said the biggest challenge was a lack of good access points to get the water they needed. At least six neighboring departments responded to assist.

“Until either the ceilings collapse of the roof is totally burnt out, then we’ll have general access to the fire, we could put it out in five or 10 minutes. But that’s going to take some time for the fire to consumer what it’s going to consume,” said Yonkers Fire Commissioner Bob Sweeney.

Early Wednesday morning, crews were still on scene knocking down hot spots. Investigators are looking into whether the fire may have been sparked by some plumbing work that was underway near the top of the building.

No one was hurt, but at least 130 families were left without a place to live. The Red Cross is now helping those displaced residents.