



Police in Yonkers say they’re searching for a missing 15-year-old girl with autism who may be in need of medical attention.

A New York State missing child alert was issued early Thursday morning for Kayela Carroll, who just turned 15 last Sunday.

She was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday on Prospect Street, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green sweater and black sweatpants.

Carroll is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 230 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Yonkers police at 914-377-7900 or 911.