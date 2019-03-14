CBSN New YorkWatch Now
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Yonkers say they’re searching for a missing 15-year-old girl with autism who may be in need of medical attention.

A New York State missing child alert was issued early Thursday morning for Kayela Carroll, who just turned 15 last Sunday.

(Credit: New York State Police)

She was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday on Prospect Street, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green sweater and black sweatpants.

Carroll is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 230 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Yonkers police at 914-377-7900 or 911.

