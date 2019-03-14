By Giorgio Panetta CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Skies are pretty bright to start off and they’re going to stay that way for much of today!

Mild air surges from the south and warms up temps nicely!

Most of the area should get into the mid and even upper 50s. NYC will be close to 60°! It is going to be a spectacular day.

Friday we have the same air mass, but with an even greater temp surge.

This will bring high temps into the low 60s. The catch: It comes with rain.

Not much, mostly in the way of showers over storms but still enough to warrant an umbrella.

The weekend is looks really nice! Both days are mostly clear and temps are seasonal.

– G